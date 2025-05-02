25 places you should take every visitor to Glasgow in 2025, according to Glaswegians

There is no shortage of great things to do around Glasgow with us all having our favourite spots in the city to visit.

We wanted to put together a list of places which come highly recommended by those who live in the city so asked our audience which spots in Glasgow they would take a visitor to right now.

Our list reflects some of the best museums which the city has to offer where entry is free with there also being some great restaurants to dine at included on our list.

Here are 25 of the best places you should take every visitor to Glasgow in 2025, according to locals.

1 . Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has been a firm favourite of Glaswegians throughout the years as you can view over 8,000 items from Spitfire planes to Ancient Egypt. The standout piece within the collection is Salvador Dali’s ‘Christ of Saint John of the Cross’. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

2 . The Burrell Collection The Burrell Collection is an award-winning museum located in the heart of Pollok Country Park. It has been described as “one of the greatest art collections” as it consists of over 9,000 objects that span over 6,000 years of history. | Glasgow Life

3 . Glasgow Green Glasgow Green is Glasgow's oldest park is a great place to spend a day outdoors. There is something for everyone with there being a huge play village for the kids. It is also home to the People's Palace which is closed for a major refurbishment. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

4 . The Mitchell Library The Mitchell Library and Glasgow are synonymous with each other with the building on North Street having been an essential part of city life for well over 100 years. It’s a place to escape the challenges of daily life and discover new ideas through books with the library having over a million books to choose from. | Glasgow Life