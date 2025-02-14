Celebrities in Glasgow: 30 famous faces spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 13:12 BST

These are all the celebrities who have been spotted in Glasgow in 2025

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that international celebrities have been spotted all over the shop in 2025.

Last year the likes of Glen Powell, Olivia Rodrigo and Christoph Waltz were amongst others popped up in the city with it likely that many more celebrities will be spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025.

Here are 30 famous stars who have been spotted in Glasgow so far this year.

Biffy Clyro drummer Ben Johnston was spotted enjoying drinks at city centre bar The Last Book Store on Hope Street.

1. Ben Johnston

Biffy Clyro drummer Ben Johnston was spotted enjoying drinks at city centre bar The Last Book Store on Hope Street. | Ben Johnston | Instagram

How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris was pictured at Ramen Dayo.

2. Neil Patrick Harris

How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris was pictured at Ramen Dayo. | Maki and Ramen

Members of The Pogues stayed at Glasgow's Blythswood Hotel when they performed two nights at the Barrowlands.

3. The Pogues

Members of The Pogues stayed at Glasgow's Blythswood Hotel when they performed two nights at the Barrowlands. | Iona Zajac

Media personality and actress Amanda Holden was spotted enjoying greens at Juicy on Byres Road.

4. Amanda Holden

Media personality and actress Amanda Holden was spotted enjoying greens at Juicy on Byres Road. | Supplied

