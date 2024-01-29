Register
BREAKING

Glasgow Film Festival: 30 famous faces who have appeared over 20 years of GFF

Some of the celebrities which have appeared on the red carpet at Glasgow Film Festival over two decades of premieres.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:29 GMT

This years marks the 20th edition of Scotland’s largest film festival which has had no shortage of famous guests appear at the festival over the years.

The event will run from 28 February to 10 March at venues including the Glasgow Film Theatre, which is also celebrating a special occasion this year as it marks 50 years since the cinema became known as the GFT.

Plenty of stars will likely appear in the city during that time so you best keep an eye out if you are out and about in the city centre as you just don't know know who you might bump into on Rose Street as seen below.

David Tennant attended the Glasgow Film Festival for the European premiere of the comedy You, Me And Him in February 2018.

1. David Tennant

David Tennant attended the Glasgow Film Festival for the European premiere of the comedy You, Me And Him in February 2018.

The Gregory's Girl cast reunited back in 2010 for a special 30th anniversary screening of the film.

2. Gregory's Girl

The Gregory's Girl cast reunited back in 2010 for a special 30th anniversary screening of the film.

Alan Rickman appeared at the Glasgow Film Festival back in 2015 for the premiere of his new film A Little Chaos.

3. Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman appeared at the Glasgow Film Festival back in 2015 for the premiere of his new film A Little Chaos.

Peter Capaldi, Armando Iannucci and Chris Addison attended the opening gala of the Glasgow Film Festival in 2009.

4. Peter Capaldi, Armando Iannucci and Chris Addison

Peter Capaldi, Armando Iannucci and Chris Addison attended the opening gala of the Glasgow Film Festival in 2009.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandGlasgowFilmPeople