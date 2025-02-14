Celebrities in Glasgow: 33 famous faces spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that international celebrities have been spotted all over the shop in 2025.
Last year the likes of Glen Powell, Olivia Rodrigo and Christoph Waltz were amongst others popped up in the city with it likely that many more celebrities will be spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025.
Here are 33 famous stars who have been spotted in Glasgow so far this year.
1. Gary Barlow
Take That star Gary Barlow enjoyed dinner in the private dining room at The Bothy in May. | The Bothy
2. Tommy Flanagan
Tommy Flanagan, who played Filip "Chibs" Telford in the hit FX show Sons of Anarchy between 2008-2014, was pictured at Caprese Don Costanzo on a visit back to Glasgow in May. | Supplied
3. Ebon Moss-Bachrach
An actor who is set to be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood as a star of upcoming Avengers films seems to like spending his free time in Glasgow. For the second year in a row Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been spotted stoating about the city. Last year he was on Byres Road, visiting Christie’s Cashmere before he continued shopping in the lanes off the West End street. In May, he was at Cafe Strange Brew, the popular Shawlands cafe and brunch spot. | Cafe Strange Brew
4. Neil Patrick Harris
How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris was pictured at Ramen Dayo. | Maki and Ramen
