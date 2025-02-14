Celebrities in Glasgow: 38 famous faces spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that international celebrities have been spotted all over the shop in 2025.

Last year the likes of Robert Carlyle, Olivia Rodrigo and Christoph Waltz were amongst others popped up in the city with it likely that many more celebrities will be spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025.

Here are 37 famous stars who have been spotted in Glasgow so far this year.

1 . Lewis Capaldi After a terrific return to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about at Partick favourite, the West Side Tavern. | West Side Tavern

2 . Kevin Bridges The comedian posed alongside West Side Tavern owner Josh Barr for a photo on Saturday afternoon on the same day where he was also spotted backstage at TRNSMT festival. | West Side Tavern

3 . Grian Chatten Fontaines D.C. lead singer Grian Chatten was spotted out and about on Bridge Street at The Laurieston after the band were one of the main stage headliners at TRNSMT. | The Laurieston

4 . Glen Powell During a break from filming Ghostwriter in Glasgow, Hollywood star Glen Powell visited the Grosvenor Picture Theatre on Ashton Lane. | Grosvenor Picture Theatre