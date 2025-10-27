Glasgow’s East End might not have the same ‘trendy’ reputation as some other parts of the city, but it has been the birthplace of an incredible amount of talent across music, sport, comedy, acting, and beyond.
The area has plenty to boast about — it’s home to one of the UK’s best live music venues, a vibrant mix of independent bars and restaurants, and of course, the famous Tennent’s Brewery on Duke Street.
Here are just some of the well-known names who have proudly called Glasgow’s East End home.
1. Angus Young and Malcolm Young
Brothers Angus Young and Malcolm Young spent their early years in Cranhill before moving to Australia where they formed AC/DC. The Young family lived at 6 Skerryvore Road. | Getty Images
2. Lulu
Scottish singer, actress and TV personality Lulu was brought up in Dennistoun and attended Onslow Drive School. Lulu moved to Garfield Street in Dennistoun at the age of 12 or 13. Photo: Ben Birchall
3. Frankie Miller
Frankie Miller is one of Glasgow’s best loved sons with the singer-songwriter being born and raised in Bridgeton. . He has paid homage to his old local neighbourhood through song with there being a tribute of the lyrics being put up in Glasgow's East End. | United Archives via Getty Images
4. Ford Kiernan
Ford Kiernan is best known for playing Jack in Still Game with the actor, comedian and writer having attended Whitehill Secondary School during the 1970s. He was born in Shettleston and attended Alexandra Parade Primary School. | Contributed