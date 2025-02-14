Celebrities in Glasgow: 44 famous faces spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that international celebrities have been spotted all over the shop in 2025.

Last year the likes of Robert Carlyle, Olivia Rodrigo and Christoph Waltz were amongst others popped up in the city with it likely that many more celebrities will be spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025.

Here are 44 famous stars who have been spotted in Glasgow so far this year.

1 . Ford Kiernan Still Game star Ford Kiernan was spotted out and about down the Barras. | Barras Market

2 . Tom Holland Tom Holland joined filming of Spider-Man 4 in Glasgow back in August.. The production turned Bothwell Street into Lower Manhattan. | Sony

3 . Si King Hairy Biker Si King was filming at Glasgow Central Station in early September for a new travel series. | Glasgowist

4 . Alex Ferguson The 83-year-old was pictured with staff at the Ox and Finch on Sauchiehall Street after enjoying a meal at the Michelin Bib Gourmand rated restaurant. | Craig Nelson