6 best Glasgow city centre barbers in 2025 for your next haircut

Finding a new place to get your haircut can be a bit daunting, so we've rounded up some of the best barbers in Glasgow city centre to make things easier.
Some have earned a faithful following over the years, while others are known for their warm welcome and steady stream of new customers.
Whether you're after a fresh fade, a classic cut, or just a tidy-up, these six city centre barbershops have you covered—and you’ll walk out feeling like your best self.
Here are six of the best city centre barbers in Glasgow right now.
1. City Barbers
City Barbers is one of Glasgow's oldest barbers and has been a staple on West Nile Street since 1989. No appointments are needed as the barbers is just walk in. 99 West Nile Street, Glasgow G1 2SD. | City Barbers
2. Beardy Beardy
Beardy Beardy is open seven days a week in Glasgow city centre and have established themselves as one of he top barbers in the city. 21 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 5AH. 21 Renfield Street, Glasgow G2 5AH. | Beardy Beardy
3. Mr Blonde
Mr Blonde describe themselves as advocates of modern barbering. They are based in the Merchant City and it is a great spot for a fresh cut. 20 Wilson St, Glasgow G1 1SS. 20 Wilson Street, Glasgow G1 1SS. | Mr Blonde
4. Rain Dogs Society
Rain Dogs Society have premises on Bath Street in the city centre and on Park Road. Their goal is simple: for everyone who leaves Rain Dogs Society Bespoke Barbers to walk out feeling clean, recognised and confident. 49 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2DL. | Rain Dogs Society - Bespoke Barbers