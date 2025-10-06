6 best Glasgow city centre barbers in 2025 for your next haircut

Finding a new place to get your haircut can be a bit daunting, so we've rounded up some of the best barbers in Glasgow city centre to make things easier.

Some have earned a faithful following over the years, while others are known for their warm welcome and steady stream of new customers.

Whether you're after a fresh fade, a classic cut, or just a tidy-up, these six city centre barbershops have you covered—and you’ll walk out feeling like your best self.

Here are six of the best city centre barbers in Glasgow right now.

1 . City Barbers City Barbers is one of Glasgow's oldest barbers and has been a staple on West Nile Street since 1989. No appointments are needed as the barbers is just walk in. 99 West Nile Street, Glasgow G1 2SD. | City Barbers

2 . Beardy Beardy Beardy Beardy is open seven days a week in Glasgow city centre and have established themselves as one of he top barbers in the city. 21 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 5AH. 21 Renfield Street, Glasgow G2 5AH. | Beardy Beardy

3 . Mr Blonde Mr Blonde describe themselves as advocates of modern barbering. They are based in the Merchant City and it is a great spot for a fresh cut. 20 Wilson St, Glasgow G1 1SS. 20 Wilson Street, Glasgow G1 1SS. | Mr Blonde

4 . Rain Dogs Society Rain Dogs Society have premises on Bath Street in the city centre and on Park Road. Their goal is simple: for everyone who leaves Rain Dogs Society Bespoke Barbers to walk out feeling clean, recognised and confident. 49 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2DL. | Rain Dogs Society - Bespoke Barbers