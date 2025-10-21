6 best pumpkin picking patches near Glasgow in 2025 for the weekend

Once viewed as a mainly American custom, pumpkin picking has firmly found its place in Scottish autumn culture. Across the Glasgow area, farms and family-friendly venues now welcome visitors throughout October, making a visit to the pumpkin patch a staple in the seasonal calendar and something you should definitely do.

The tradition typically unfolds in the weeks leading up to Halloween—a celebration with deep Celtic roots that Scotland has observed for generations. Historically, lanterns were carved from turnips or "neeps" to ward off spirits. But in time, the pumpkin—larger, easier to carve, and undeniably eye-catching—has become the preferred choice. Today, a trip to the patch blends age-old Halloween rituals with a fun, family-oriented day out. And beyond spooky carvings, pumpkins often end up in hearty soups, comforting pies, and a variety of autumnal treats.

Whether you’re keeping Halloween traditions alive, making the most of a crisp autumn day, or simply hunting for the biggest pumpkin you can find, Glasgow’s surrounding farms provide the perfect setting to celebrate the season and a great escape for the weekend.

Here are 11 pumpkin patches near Glasgow to check out this weekend.

1 . M&D's Pumpkin Festival At Scotland's theme park you can get involved with the pumpkin festival this autumn. Under 2's go free, and tickets cost: £9.95 per person includes a hot drink (no pumpkin). £12.50 per person ticket includes a pumpkin (no hot drink). | M&D's Pumpkin Festival

2 . East Yonderton Farm East Yonderton Farm is near Glasgow Airport in Renfrew, and also offers strawberry picking throughout the year too. It's a popular choice for pumpkin picking this autumn, which typically runs for the month of October. Make sure to get yourself booked in. | East Yonderton Farm

3 . Valley View at Gouldings Visitors can choose their pumpkins from the outdoor and indoor areas. There are also Halloween scenes and decorations along the way, alongside a kids play area. The team also have carving stations available. Various bookings are available from October 4 right the way through to October 31, tickets start at £3.50. | Contributed

4 . Pick a Pumpkin In Neilston this pumpkin patch is free to book, all you have to do is pay what you pick. As well as picking your own pumpkin for Halloween, visitors can look forward to a play area, an assault course, face painting, glitter tattoos and rock painting. There will also be hot drinks available. | Pick a Pumpkin