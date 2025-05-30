6 brilliant things to do in Glasgow this weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 10:52 BST

These are some of the best things to do in Glasgow this weekend as we head into June.

As we get set to wave goodbye to May and head into June, we wanted to take a look at some of the best things to get up to in Glasgow over the weekend.

There are plenty of events going on across the city with street markets, music festivals and film screenings taking place.

Here are six brilliant things to do in Glasgow this weekend.

1. Hong Kong Street Market

A Hong Kong market will take place across the East End market at the end of May, running from 10am-7pm on Saturday 31 May and then 10am-4pm on Sunday 1 June. When the market first took place back in 2023, it was one of the busiest weekends The Barras had in decades as market traders joined the regular stalls for a special event with authentic street food, traditional and modern arts and crafts, street games, live performances and Chinese ingredients. | Glasgowist

2. Catch a Clyde Chorus gig

Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt will be taking to the stage for a BSL interpreted performance at the Pearce Institute on 31st May. Joining her will be up-and-coming musician Kerr Mercer, and Glasgow-based multi-instrumentalist ili who has captivated audiences across the UK. Photo: Submitted

3. Enjoy lunchtime theatre at Oran Mor

Nothing quite beats a bit of lunchtime theatre at Oran Mor. There is a new play on every week - something you won't get anywhere else in Glasgow. | Supplied

4. Go to a gig at Kelvingrove Bandstand

Big Nights Out is an exciting new summer concert series taking place in Glasgow across two of the city's outdoor bandstands. Over the weekend, Picture This, Paul Carrack and Beluga Lagoon will take to the stage in Glasgow's West End. | Kelvingrove Bandstand

