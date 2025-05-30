6 brilliant things to do in Glasgow this weekend

1 . Hong Kong Street Market

A Hong Kong market will take place across the East End market at the end of May, running from 10am-7pm on Saturday 31 May and then 10am-4pm on Sunday 1 June. When the market first took place back in 2023, it was one of the busiest weekends The Barras had in decades as market traders joined the regular stalls for a special event with authentic street food, traditional and modern arts and crafts, street games, live performances and Chinese ingredients. | Glasgowist