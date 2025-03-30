Paisley is Scotland’s largest town that has a rich cultural history that has produced many famous faces over the years.
The story goes that the foundations of Paisley were built by Saint Mirin, who erected a chapel between the 6th and 7th century - turning the area into the West of Scotland’s central hub for Christianity.
Here are six famous faces who attended Paisley Grammar School in Paisley.
1. David Tennant
Doctor Who star David Tennant was educated at Ralston Primary School and Paisley Grammar School. He attended Saturday classes at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland before passing an official audition at the age of 16, becoming one of their youngest students and studying there between the ages of 17 and 20. | Getty Images
2. Andrew Neil
Journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil was born in Paisley in May 1949, and he attended Paisley Grammar School before studying at the University of Glasgow. Photo: Broadcaster Andrew Neil will head GB News as well as presenting a nightly news programme on the channel (Getty Images)
3. Kenny Ireland
Kenny Ireland was best known for his portrayal of the character Donald Stewart in the ITV series Benidorm. After leaving Paisley Grammar School, he worked as an apprentice at the town's thread manufacturer, J&P Coats. | ITV
4. Peter Howitt
Actor and film director Peter Howitt spent a brief time at Paisley Grammar School in 1970. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.