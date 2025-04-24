St Aloysius' College was founded in 1859 by the Jesuits, who previously staffed the college, and named after Saint Aloysius Gonzaga.
Originally, the school was for boys only. In 1979, the admission policy was changed by the Governors during the tenure of Headmaster Fr. Henry Anthony Richmond SJ and girls were admitted.
Here are six famous faces who attended St Aloysius' College in Garnethill.
1. Sanjeev Kohli
Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli grew up in Bishopbriggs and attended St Aloysius' College before going on to study at the University of Glasgow. | The Scotsman
2. Armando Ianucci
Scottish satirist, writer, director, producer and performer Armando Ianucci was educated at St Peter's Primary School before going on to St Aloysius' College. | Contributed
3. Sean Scanlan
Rab C. Nesbitt star Sean Scanlan was a former pupil at St Aloysius College. | Wiki Comms
4. Ian Bannen
Airdrie-born actor Ian Bannen attended St Aloysius' College and Ratcliffe College. He was the first Scottish actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in The Flight of the Phoenix. | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch