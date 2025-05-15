6 Glasgow hotels recommended by celebrities whenever they stay in the city

4 . Grand Central Hotel -The Rolling Stones

One of the most famous photographs of Jagger in Glasgow was taken during his time at the Central Hotel in 1976 when the Stones played three sold out shows at The Apollo. He was pictured alongside Bayern Munich’s Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller ahead of the 1976 European Cup Final which was taking place at Hampden Park. Other famous faces who have also checked into the hotel include Laurel and Hardy, John F. Kennedy and The Beatles. | Brian Morgan