6 Glasgow hotels recommended by celebrities whenever they stay in the city

These are the Glasgow hotels recommended by celebrities where you may spot a famous face.

There is no shortage of stylish and luxury hotels for an overnight stay in Glasgow with these being some of the top picks from famous faces.

It is once again set to be a busy summer in Glasgow as the city will host TRNSMT which sees thousands of concertgoers flock to Glasgow.

If you are a bit of a celebrity spotter and want to walk in the footsteps of Madonna, party like Hugh Jackman or have breakfast where an American President once dined, then look no further as we have put together a guide of where the A-listers head to whenever they are in Glasgow.

Here are six Glasgow hotels where you just might bump into a famous face in the city.

1. Dakota Glasgow - Johnny Depp

2. Olivia Rodrigo - Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel

3. Radisson Red - Rod Stewart

4. Grand Central Hotel -The Rolling Stones

