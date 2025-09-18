Glasgow Doors Open Day 2025: 6 great Glasgow West End buildings to visit this Doors Open Day

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Sep 2025, 10:27 BST

These are just some of the Glasgow West End buildings taking part in Doors Open Day 2025.

Doors Open Day Festival is a fascinating opportunity to get a glimpse behind the scenes at some of Glasgow West End’s most interesting buildings. A whole host of premises around the city will open their doors giving exceptional access to the public.

Scotland’s largest free heritage and community festival returns from 18 – 21 September 2025.

Some will also offer up guided tours, allowing you to hear and see the history of the city as told by its buildings - a number of which have undergone extensive renovation to ensure their legacy.

Here are six Glasgow West End buildings to visit during Doors Open Day 2025.

The church will hold two tours to take place on Saturday, the 20th of September, 2025. The tours will each last for approximately half an hour. They will centre around the Sanctuary’s significance as a place of worship in the vibrant West End, for 140 years. In addition to highlighting the church’s rich history, the tours will showcase the church’s current projects, including the International Welcome Club, which offers fellowship to visitors from around the world. These will take place mostly in the Church’s Sanctuary, though attendees will be shown the Woodlands Hall and Library.

1. Kelvin West Parish Church

Discover the remarkable connections between twinned Scottish and German cities, and how they address the urgent challenges of the climate crisis through innovative projects and interactive installations.

2. Goethe-Institut

Come and explore Europe’s oldest member-run swimming pool. Arlington Baths Club will be offering hourly guided tours of the building between 10:00-16:00 on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st September. Please see 'Key Information' box for more details and how to book your free tickets for these tours. There will also be an exhibition on Turkish baths - Glasgow's homage to The Alhambra.

3. Arlington Baths Club

Doors will be open at Kelvinside Hillhead Parish Church between 10am and 4pm across Doors Open Day weekend in Glasgow.

4. Kelvinside Hillhead Parish Church

