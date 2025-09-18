1 . Kelvin West Parish Church

The church will hold two tours to take place on Saturday, the 20th of September, 2025. The tours will each last for approximately half an hour. They will centre around the Sanctuary's significance as a place of worship in the vibrant West End, for 140 years. In addition to highlighting the church's rich history, the tours will showcase the church's current projects, including the International Welcome Club, which offers fellowship to visitors from around the world. These will take place mostly in the Church's Sanctuary, though attendees will be shown the Woodlands Hall and Library.