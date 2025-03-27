Glasgow has been transformed into Hollywood sets many times in recent years and we wanted to take a look at some of the big stars who have been spotted on the city streets.

There has of course been many Scottish actors who have appeared in films which have been shot in Glasgow as the likes of Ewan McGregor, Billy Connolly and Kelly Macdonald appearing in scenes set in the city.

In recent times, Glasgow has been the backdrop for The Batman and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - but unfortunately Harrison Ford and Robert Pattinson did not shoot scenes themselves as stunt doubles were instead used.

Here are six famous Hollywood actors who have been spotted filming in Glasgow.

1 . Charlie Sheen Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen was spotted filming in Glasgow for the film Obit in 1997. During his visit he partied at Archaos on Queen Street. | Supplied

2 . Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson filmed in Glasgow back in 2014 for the film Under the Skin. | Supplied

3 . Harvey Keitel Harvey Keitel pictured in Glasgow along with Harry Dean Stanton shooting scenes for Deathwatch. | Supplied

4 . Phoebe Waller-Bridge Phoebe Waller-Bridge is seen during filming for Indiana Jones 5 in Glasgow city centre. Photo: SWNS