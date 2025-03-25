South Lanarkshire is full of quaint and charming old villages dotted around its stunning green valleys.

While of course South Lanarkshire is also home to big towns like Lanark and East Kilbride, today we wanted to celebrate those villages.

These historic villages in many cases are hundreds of years old and have had a massive impact in the history of Scotland.

If you live in Glasgow it’s well worth taking a day trip out to any of these villages, walking the old streets and having your lunch in a local café.

Here are six of the most charming and beautiful villages in South Lanarkshire you have to visit right now.

1 . New Lanark New Lanark is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located 25 miles south of Glasgow. The picturesque village gives an authentic experience of its heyday in the 1700s when it was created as a purpose-built mill village near the Falls of Clyde. New Lanark is less than an hour from Glasgow. | Visit Lanarkshire

2 . Bothwell Lying on the north bank of the River Clyde, Bothwell's Earls Gate street was named as the West of Scotland's most expensive street in 2021. The gothic Bothwell Castle is a listed building in the area and dates back to the 13th century. Bothwell is located 20 minutes from Glasgow. | Visit Lanarkshire

3 . Stonehouse Visit Lanarkshire describes Stonehouse as "A thriving village nestled in the Avon valley, set in the peaceful surroundings of the countryside and rolling hills. The river Avon is one of the most enduring and beautiful rivers in Scotland and it offers the family an opportunity to see many rare species of wildlife." | Visit Lanarkshire