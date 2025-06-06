Munros Near Glasgow: 6 Munros near Glasgow to kickstart your hillwalking adventures

Scotland is home to 282 Munro peaks, defined as over 3,000 feet, and many of the most impressive mountain ranges are a short distance from Glasgow.
Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park is a rich hunting-ground for Munro bagging, about 40 miles northwest of the city. Some Munros near Glasgow can be tackled in pairs as they are part of the same ridge. Here is a selection of hill-walking routes to get you started.
We have picked out six of the best Munros near Glasgow where you can kickstart your hillwalking adventures this summer.
1. Ben Chozie
Around an hour and 15 minutes from Glasgow , we’d be lying if we described Ben Chonzie was a spectacular peak, but the hill is one of the easiest to climb out of Scotland’s Munros. | Walk Highlands
2. Beinn Narnain
Beinn Narnain is a challenging hill standing at 926 metres tall, which is unofficially known as one of the “Arrochar Alps”. The munro is around an hours drive away from Glasgow. Photo: Natalie Donald and Laura McGee
3. Beinn Chabhair
Around a 1 hour 12 minutes drive from Glasgow, with its boggy surroundings and steep initial climb you will want to be on top of your game when climbing this peak. Whether you climb is a struggle or a breeze you can celebrate at the end with a pint at the famed Drovers Inn. | Walk Highlands
4. Ben Challum
About an hour and 25 minutes drive, those looking for a taster of the West Highland Way can climb this peak which briefly follows the epic trail. Ben Challum lacks character when compared to some of its neighbours but still makes for a pleasant day’s hiking, particularly when assaulted from Glen Lochay. | Walk Highlands
