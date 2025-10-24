Glasgow 850: 6 of my favourite Charles Rennie Mackintosh buildings in Glasgow
Charles Rennie Mackintosh was a Scottish architect, designer, and artist whose work became a defining feature of the Glasgow Style.
Born in Glasgow, Mackintosh studied at the Glasgow School of Art, where he developed his distinctive approach characterized by clean lines, geometric forms, and an elegant balance between simplicity and decoration.
His most famous building, the Glasgow School of Art is often hailed as one of the finest examples of early modern architecture. The building’s innovative use of space, light, and handcrafted details reflected Mackintosh’s vision of uniting architecture and design into a total work of art.
Here are six of our favourite Charles Rennie Mackintosh buildings in Glasgow.