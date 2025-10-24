Glasgow 850: 6 of my favourite Charles Rennie Mackintosh buildings in Glasgow

These are some of our favourite Charles Rennie Mackintosh buildings in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Rennie Mackintosh was a Scottish architect, designer, and artist whose work became a defining feature of the Glasgow Style.

Born in Glasgow, Mackintosh studied at the Glasgow School of Art, where he developed his distinctive approach characterized by clean lines, geometric forms, and an elegant balance between simplicity and decoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His most famous building, the Glasgow School of Art is often hailed as one of the finest examples of early modern architecture. The building’s innovative use of space, light, and handcrafted details reflected Mackintosh’s vision of uniting architecture and design into a total work of art.

Here are six of our favourite Charles Rennie Mackintosh buildings in Glasgow.