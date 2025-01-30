6 of the best comedians to see in Glasgow this February

Glaswegians love a laugh, and nothing quite beats getting out the house on dark nights for a bit of live entertainment.

The city will welcome all sorts of comedians in March for the Glasgow International Comedy Festival with over 550 shows taking place in venues across the city from 12th - 30th March 2025, as the festival celebrates Glasgow as the funniest city in the world once more.

GICF will take over the city for 19 days of wall-to-wall comedy this spring, welcoming international comedians from America and Australia, as well as some of the UK’s top touring comics and an abundance of rising and established Scottish talent in venues from The OVO Hydro, Barrowland Ballroom, Oran Mor, The Stand, BAAD, Blackfriars, Strathduie Bar and many more.

Until then, here are some of the top comedians to see in Glasgow this February.

1 . Ricky Gervais Ricky Gervais smashed all sorts of records with his Armageddon show. He brings his new show Mortality to the SEC Armadillo on 18 and 19 February 2025. | PA

2 . Ceyla AB Following multiple sell-out tours and appearancs at JFL Montreal and Melbourne ICF, Celya AB is back to tackle the big three: beauty, money and the void! She will be performing at The Stand in Glasgow on Wednesday 12 February. | Glee Club

3 . Paul Smith Liverpudlian-Paul Smith is a viral sensation and he's bringing his biggest ever show, Pablo, to the OVO Hydro on Saturday 15 February. | Hot Water Comedy

4 . Al Murray The Pub Landlord comedian is back for another round of Guv Island at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday 8 February.