6 of the best comedians to see in Glasgow this February

Glaswegians love a laugh, and nothing quite beats getting out the house on dark nights for a bit of live entertainment.
The city will welcome all sorts of comedians in March for the Glasgow International Comedy Festival with over 550 shows taking place in venues across the city from 12th - 30th March 2025, as the festival celebrates Glasgow as the funniest city in the world once more.
GICF will take over the city for 19 days of wall-to-wall comedy this spring, welcoming international comedians from America and Australia, as well as some of the UK’s top touring comics and an abundance of rising and established Scottish talent in venues from The OVO Hydro, Barrowland Ballroom, Oran Mor, The Stand, BAAD, Blackfriars, Strathduie Bar and many more.
Until then, here are some of the top comedians to see in Glasgow this February.
