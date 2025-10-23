Walks of Glasgow: 6 peaceful places for winter walks in Glasgow in 2025

Glasgow is lucky to be home to an abundance of beautiful green spaces — perfect for reconnecting with nature and escaping the rush of everyday life.
The festive season can sometimes feel overwhelming, so we’ve put together a list of some of the best spots to find a bit of peace and quiet.
Here are six of our favourite parks to explore for a calm and refreshing winter walk.
1. Alexandra Park
Alexandra Park can be found in the East End of Glasgow and is an extremely popular spot with local residents. The park itself is well laid out and easy to get around. | Visit Scotland
2. Pollok Country Park
Go for a wander around Pollok Country Park which is arguably at its very best on a winter's day. If it gets a bit too cold, pop into the award winning Burrell Collection who have a wonderful selection of items on display as well as a great café. | Declan McConville
3. Victoria Park
Victoria Park is arguably one of the city's prettiest parks with a lovely pond and floral displays. Sit on the bench where Jack and Victor sat in Still Game and take a bit of time to yourself. | Friends of Victoria Park
4. Linn Park
Linn Park is a great place to explore on a winter's day. The most popular route to take in the park is the White Cart Walkway which follows the White Cart Water which leads you to the parks Ha’penny Bridge. | Glasgowist