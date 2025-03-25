Glasgow Hidden Gems: 6 quirky hidden gems to visit in Glasgow this April

Glasgow is a city filled with so much to do that some of its attractions can become hidden gems, so we’ve taken a look at the quirkiest of those hidden gems to give you some ideas for what to do in April.
Whilst Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and the Hunterian might be some of the city’s best known attractions, these hidden gems are just as worthy of a visit.
Keep scrolling for a look at six quirky hidden gems to visit in Glasgow this April.
1. The Hidden Gardens
The Hidden Gardens are an urban greenspace dedicated to peace where you can relax away from the busy city streets, discover nature, get creative and connect with friends and neighbours. via Tramway, 25A Albert Dr, access, Glasgow G41 2PE | Glasgow Life
2. Cathkin Park
Cathkin Park is a municipal park in South Glasgow which was once home to the Third Lanark Football Club. It opened in 1884 with a match between Dumbarton and Queens Park. Thereafter it became one of Scotland’s major grounds, well-known for hosting Scottish Cup finals and even some international events. The last match was played there in 1967. 58-82 Florida Ave, Glasgow G42 8XG Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
3. Govan Stones
Take advantage of the new Govan-Partick Bridge and pay a visit to the Govan Stones. They are one of the most important historic sites in Glasgow dating back at least 1500 years which are displayed at Govan Old Parish Church. They re-open on 1 April. 866 Govan Rd, Glasgow G51 3DL | Govan Stones
4. The Tenement House
Travel back in time at the Tenement House on Buccleuch Street which provides a rare glimpse into life in Glasgow in the early 20th century. The property was the home of Shorthand typist Miss Agnes Toward between 1911-1965 who preserved her furniture and possessions with love and care. 145 Buccleuch St, Glasgow G3 6QN | Tenement House
