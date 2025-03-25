Glasgow Parks: 6 reasons to visit Glasgow's magnificent parks this spring

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 25th Mar 2025, 04:50 BST

Glasgow and its surrounding areas boast a number of parks, here’s six reasons to visit them.

Glasgow isn’t known as the dear green place for nothing, it is dotted about with numerous parks and gardens - each of them birlliant spaces to relax in.

As if you needed a reason, we’ve looked at why you should visit six parks situated in and around Glasgow. From nature trails to new, furry friends there are plenty of reasons to visit.

Here’s our look at six Glasgow parks and why you should visit them.

You can visit the Baby Highland Cows that were born earlier in February at Pollok Country Park. These guys are a sure fire winner in the cuteness stakes.

1. Visit the Baby Highland Cows in Pollok Country Park

You can visit the Baby Highland Cows that were born earlier in February at Pollok Country Park. These guys are a sure fire winner in the cuteness stakes. | Contributed

Mugdock Country Park is a bit outside Glasgow, but it's still a great opportunity to see the ruins of a castle that once stood there.

2. Visit the castle at Mugdock Country Park...

Mugdock Country Park is a bit outside Glasgow, but it's still a great opportunity to see the ruins of a castle that once stood there. | Maritxu22 / Adobe Stock

If you've never tried orienteering, or even if you're a pro, Glasgow Green could be a great chance to try it in the city. It has its own dedicated course for the outdoor adventure sport.

3. Go orienteering at Glasgow Green...

If you've never tried orienteering, or even if you're a pro, Glasgow Green could be a great chance to try it in the city. It has its own dedicated course for the outdoor adventure sport. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

Make sure you book in advance to see some of the animals held at Queen's Park.

4. Visit the Aviary and pet house at Queen's Park...

Make sure you book in advance to see some of the animals held at Queen's Park. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

