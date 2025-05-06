Glaswegians have been heading “doon the watter” to Troon for decades with the South Ayrshire town still remaining a favourite until this day.
It has been a staple of Scottish summers for generations of those living in the West of Scotland, drawn in by promises of sandy beaches and cold ice cream.
Troon has produced some truly remarkable people - particularly in the area of sports in which professionals range from racing drivers like Margaret Allan to golfers like Colin Montgomerie. Other notable sons and daughters of Troon include: sci-fi writer Duncan Lunan and actresses like Ronni Ancona and Susannah York.
Here are seven ways to get to know the South Ayrshire town.
1. A brief history of Troon
Settlements in the area date all the way back to 1229, when Crosbie Church was first recorded to exist. It now lies in ruin, and oral history tells that the roof blew off the day Robert Burns was born in 1759. You can still find the remains of an old cemetery on the site that dates all the way back to 1240.
Jumping a century later, Robert II gave the Crosbie estate to the Fullartons in 1344. They built an old castle on the grounds which fell to ruin and was rebuilt three times - in 2025 all you can see is the remains of the castle dungeon, but who’s to say it can’t be rebuilt a fifth time? The Fullartons had control of the castle for centuries - long enough to meet with Robert Burns in the 18th century, who according to the Fullartons, was a dab hand at farming - showing off his skills of dishorning cattle to the Fullarton Laird.It wasn’t until 1808 that Troon would become a major conurbation - with the construction of docks on the coast. Opened in 1812, it linked with the Kilmarnock and Troon Railway - and the job opportunities brought new blood to Troon. | Ayrshire Libraries
2. South Beach
Troon Beach is a great spot to head to on a sunny day with it also boasting spectacular views across to the Isle of Arran. | Wikimedia Commons
3. Royal Troon Golf Club
Royal Troon regularly hosts the famous Open Championship with thousands of golf lovers heading to the seaside town. The course is also home to the "postage stamp" which is one of the most revered holes in major golf. Photo: SNS Group Craig Watson
4. Troon Yacht Haven
Troon Yacht Haven is the most accessible marina in Scotland and great relaxing place. | Troon Yacht Haven
