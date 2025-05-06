1 . A brief history of Troon

Settlements in the area date all the way back to 1229, when Crosbie Church was first recorded to exist. It now lies in ruin, and oral history tells that the roof blew off the day Robert Burns was born in 1759. You can still find the remains of an old cemetery on the site that dates all the way back to 1240. Jumping a century later, Robert II gave the Crosbie estate to the Fullartons in 1344. They built an old castle on the grounds which fell to ruin and was rebuilt three times - in 2025 all you can see is the remains of the castle dungeon, but who’s to say it can’t be rebuilt a fifth time? The Fullartons had control of the castle for centuries - long enough to meet with Robert Burns in the 18th century, who according to the Fullartons, was a dab hand at farming - showing off his skills of dishorning cattle to the Fullarton Laird.It wasn’t until 1808 that Troon would become a major conurbation - with the construction of docks on the coast. Opened in 1812, it linked with the Kilmarnock and Troon Railway - and the job opportunities brought new blood to Troon. | Ayrshire Libraries