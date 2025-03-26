Glasgow Mother's Day: 6 spa breaks in Glasgow for mum this Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is this Sunday (30 March), and what better way than to treat your mum to a day of spa treatments in the city.

There are plenty of options around the city, including some truly unique packages - including the UK’s first gin spa.

So take a look below at our six spas in and around Glasgow and plan where you’ll send your mum this Mother’s Day.

1 . Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa The Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa is a luxury spa experience in the city centre inspired by the Scottish Hebrides. They use locally sourced materials and innovative wellness techniques. 11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD Photo: Submitted

2 . Gin Spa Let mother's ruin be mother's healer at Gin Spa in Virginia Court. She can select a range of botanical treatments there. 2 Virginia Ct, Glasgow G1 1TN | Google Maps

3 . Revolver Popular with those looking to take part in the vibrant entertainment scene in the Merchant City, the hotel also boasts a number of spa treatments. 62 Virginia St, Glasgow G1 1TX | Contributed

4 . The Address Hotel Situated at the corner of West George Street and Renfield Street, The Address Hotel boasts a plunge pool, heated loungers and a Himalayan salt rock sauna. 39-45 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 1JS Photo: contributed