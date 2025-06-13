Best of Glasgow: 6 things to do in Glasgow this weekend

2 . Catch a film at Partick Film Fest-athon

Partick Film Festival in collaboration with the Kelvin Hall has curated a programme of short films to celebrate Glasgow 850 at this year's WestFest. The films feature the people and places who make this unique place we call home. The event is FREE with films screening from 10am – 5pm in the cinema at the Kelvin Hall. You can drop in at any point during the day to watch on Saturday 14 June. | Glasgow Life