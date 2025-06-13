Best of Glasgow: 6 things to do in Glasgow this weekend

As we approach the halfway point in June, you might be wandering what you can get up to in Glasgow this weekend.
If you are a little stuck for ideas, don’t worry as we have you covered with some of the best events and gigs happening in the city on Saturday and Sunday.
Here are six brilliant things to do in Glasgow this weekend.
1. Go and see The Waterboys at the Barrowlands
Glasgow favourites The Waterboys return to the Barrowland Ballroom on Saturday 14 June. It's a gig not to be missed. Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images
2. Catch a film at Partick Film Fest-athon
Partick Film Festival in collaboration with the Kelvin Hall has curated a programme of short films to celebrate Glasgow 850 at this year's WestFest. The films feature the people and places who make this unique place we call home. The event is FREE with films screening from 10am – 5pm in the cinema at the Kelvin Hall. You can drop in at any point during the day to watch on Saturday 14 June. | Glasgow Life
3. Explore new cultures at Refugee Festival Scotland
Refugee Festival Scotland is an arts and community festival that takes place every year in June. This year, the festival includes more than 150 events across Scotland, most of which are free to attend. | Jamie Simpson/Scottish Refugee Council
4. Taste new wines at The Briggait
The Vin Vivant Natural Wine Festival, coming to The Briggait in June, is a day filled with natural and unconventional wines, brought to you by some of Scotland and the UK's top independent importers | Vin Vivant - Natural Wine Festival
