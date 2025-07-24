Trainspotting Locations: 6 Trainspotting filming locations you can still visit in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Jul 2025, 12:03 BST

Trainspotting had its world premiere in Glasgow almost 30 years ago.

A defining movie of the 1990s, Trainspotting was set in Edinburgh but almost entirely filmed in Glasgow, like Danny Boyle’s previous film, Shallow Grave.

The memorable run along Princes Street set the local context, but the majority of the scenes in the movie were played out here, shot in just seven weeks.

Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner, Kevin McKidd, Kelly Macdonald and Robert Carlyle all turned out to launch the movie with a premiere screening at the Odeon cinema on Renfield Street.

Here are six Trainspotting locations you can still visit in Glasgow today.

The cafe Spud and Renton share a milkshake is Cafe D’Jaconelli on Maryhill Road.

1. Café D'Jaconelli

The cafe Spud and Renton share a milkshake is Cafe D’Jaconelli on Maryhill Road. | Trainspotting

The pub where Francis Begbie throws a pint glass as his friends watch on from the balcony was the Crosslands bar in Maryhill, now The Brewhaus on Queen Margaret Drive.

2. The BrewHaus

The pub where Francis Begbie throws a pint glass as his friends watch on from the balcony was the Crosslands bar in Maryhill, now The Brewhaus on Queen Margaret Drive. Photo: Third Party

The park scene with Renton and Sick Boy quoting Sean Connery was filmed at Rouken Glen just outside Glasgow.

3. Rouken Glen Park

The park scene with Renton and Sick Boy quoting Sean Connery was filmed at Rouken Glen just outside Glasgow. | Trainspotting

The football scene at the start of the movie was filmed at the Firhill Complex on Hopehill Road.

4. The Firhill Complex

The football scene at the start of the movie was filmed at the Firhill Complex on Hopehill Road. | Trainspotting

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowEwan McGregorEdinburgh
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice