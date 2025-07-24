A defining movie of the 1990s, Trainspotting was set in Edinburgh but almost entirely filmed in Glasgow, like Danny Boyle’s previous film, Shallow Grave.

The memorable run along Princes Street set the local context, but the majority of the scenes in the movie were played out here, shot in just seven weeks.

Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner, Kevin McKidd, Kelly Macdonald and Robert Carlyle all turned out to launch the movie with a premiere screening at the Odeon cinema on Renfield Street.

Here are six Trainspotting locations you can still visit in Glasgow today.

1 . Café D'Jaconelli The cafe Spud and Renton share a milkshake is Cafe D’Jaconelli on Maryhill Road. | Trainspotting

2 . The BrewHaus The pub where Francis Begbie throws a pint glass as his friends watch on from the balcony was the Crosslands bar in Maryhill, now The Brewhaus on Queen Margaret Drive. Photo: Third Party

3 . Rouken Glen Park The park scene with Renton and Sick Boy quoting Sean Connery was filmed at Rouken Glen just outside Glasgow. | Trainspotting