7 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during July 2025

Free things to do in Glasgow can be hard to come by - that's why today we've put together this list of the 8 best things to do for free in Glasgow this month (July 2025) whether you're by yourself, with friends, or with family.

The great thing about Glasgow is that there's so much going on all the time - the bad thing is, that if you love going out as much as we do, you'll be hard-pressed to find the cash for these events. That being said, another great thing about Glasgow is that we're a community driven city, there's always somewhere to go, even if you're skint.

You will have the option to spend money if you wish at some of these events while others are absolutely free.

Here are seven of the best things to do for free this July in Glasgow.

1 . Free open air cinema at Queen's Park Arena Cults and classics returns to Queen's Park Arena this summer where you can get two tickets free for each showing. | Queen's Park

2 . Merchant City Festival Merchant City Festival is a fun-filled 3 day event held within the Merchant City area of Glasgow, offering something free for everyone to enjoy. The event will take place between 18th and 20th July. | Glasgow Life

3 . Alexandra Park Festival Day Platform's annual family Festival Day at Alexandra Park returns for 2025 on Saturday 19 July with live music, food & market stalls, kids activities and much more. | Alexandra Park Festival Day

4 . Glasgow Zine Fest 2025 Join Glasgow Zine fest at their new festival home, Tramway and The Hidden Gardens, for a weekend celebrating zines, climate justice, activism, land resistance, and radical creativity. Some of these events are absolutely free! | Glasgow Life