Best of Glasgow: 7 famous faces who have enjoyed pints and cocktails at West Side Tavern on Dumbarton Road

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 11:15 BST

These are some of the famous faces who have been spotted enjoying pints and cocktails at the West Side Tavern in Glasgow’s West End.

The West Side Tavern is an Italian-American-inspired bar and diner that have quickly established themselves as one of the best places in the city.

There’s three sections to the place: the lounge, the bar, and the yard where you can enjoy great food and drinks.

Over the past couple of years, a few famous famous have been spotted at the bar including actors and musicians.

A slice of Glasgow life in an email, GlasgowWorld’s newsletter - join us now.

Here are some of the famous faces who have enjoyed a drink at West Side Tavern in recent times.

Olivia Rodrigo headed down Partick way after her huge shows at the OVO Hydro in May 2024 as part of her GUTS world tour.

1. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo headed down Partick way after her huge shows at the OVO Hydro in May 2024 as part of her GUTS world tour. | West Side Tavern

Greg Hemphill who played Victor McDade and Sanjeev Kohli who starred as Navid Harrid looked as though they were still game for a good time down at the West Side Tavern.

2. Greg Hemphill & Sanjeev Kohli

Greg Hemphill who played Victor McDade and Sanjeev Kohli who starred as Navid Harrid looked as though they were still game for a good time down at the West Side Tavern. | West Side Tavern

After a terrific return to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about at Partick favourite, the West Side Tavern.

3. Lewis Capaldi

After a terrific return to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about at Partick favourite, the West Side Tavern. | West Side Tavern

Gerard Butler was spotted at the bar at the West Side Tavern back in August 2023.

4. Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler was spotted at the bar at the West Side Tavern back in August 2023. | West Side Tavern

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowCocktailsMusicians
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice