The West Side Tavern is an Italian-American-inspired bar and diner that have quickly established themselves as one of the best places in the city.

There’s three sections to the place: the lounge, the bar, and the yard where you can enjoy great food and drinks.

Over the past couple of years, a few famous famous have been spotted at the bar including actors and musicians.

Here are some of the famous faces who have enjoyed a drink at West Side Tavern in recent times.

1 . Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo headed down Partick way after her huge shows at the OVO Hydro in May 2024 as part of her GUTS world tour. | West Side Tavern

2 . Greg Hemphill & Sanjeev Kohli Greg Hemphill who played Victor McDade and Sanjeev Kohli who starred as Navid Harrid looked as though they were still game for a good time down at the West Side Tavern. | West Side Tavern

3 . Lewis Capaldi After a terrific return to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about at Partick favourite, the West Side Tavern. | West Side Tavern

4 . Gerard Butler Gerard Butler was spotted at the bar at the West Side Tavern back in August 2023. | West Side Tavern