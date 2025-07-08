The West Side Tavern is an Italian-American-inspired bar and diner that have quickly established themselves as one of the best places in the city.
There’s three sections to the place: the lounge, the bar, and the yard where you can enjoy great food and drinks.
Over the past couple of years, a few famous famous have been spotted at the bar including actors and musicians.
Here are some of the famous faces who have enjoyed a drink at West Side Tavern in recent times.
1. Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo headed down Partick way after her huge shows at the OVO Hydro in May 2024 as part of her GUTS world tour. | West Side Tavern
2. Greg Hemphill & Sanjeev Kohli
Greg Hemphill who played Victor McDade and Sanjeev Kohli who starred as Navid Harrid looked as though they were still game for a good time down at the West Side Tavern. | West Side Tavern
3. Lewis Capaldi
After a terrific return to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about at Partick favourite, the West Side Tavern. | West Side Tavern
4. Gerard Butler
Gerard Butler was spotted at the bar at the West Side Tavern back in August 2023. | West Side Tavern
