7 new openings in Glasgow we can't wait for before the end of 2025

As we approach the middle of August, there’s new openings popping up in Glasgow on a weekly basis all over the city - so we put together this list to keep track of them.
There is everything from new rooftop bars in the Merchant City to major city centre retailers.
Here are seven new restaurants and shops opening in Glasgow before the end of the year.
1. Dishoom
Dishoom is one of the most hotly anticipated new openings coming to Glasgow city centre. Work is still being done on the refitting, but it's due to open for service on Friday 29 August.
The new addition to the local food seen will soon take its place at the ground floor location of the former stock exchange building on Nelson Mandela Place. Dishoom is a wildly popular chain of restaurants inspired by Irani cafes that were popular in Mumbai in the 1960s. It first opened in London’s Covent Garden in 2010 and has grown from there. The menu combines elements of comfort food and street food. Their breakfast naan breads have a cult following. | | Glasgowist
2. UNIQLO
Japanese fashion brand UNIQLO have announced the opening date of their new Glasgow city centre store. The global retailer created a sensation when it opened its first store in Scotland on Edinburgh’s Princes Street and they will now add to that collection with their Glasgow store opening on Argyle Street in Autumn/ Winter 2025. | Glasgowist
3. Grosso
Former footballer turned Open Goal podcast presenter Si Ferry says food and football have always been his twin passions. Now he is set to open his own restaurant on Duke Street later this summer. The former Lloyds TSB bank unit is in the process of being transformed into a new Italian restaurant, Grosso that will open in August. It’s just an open space at the moment but Si shows me plans of how the tiled interiors will look, the open kitchen and pizza oven and seating for 50 diners. When we visited, a team of builders are busy creating this new neighbourhood spot to plans by Glasgow design house Lucid Interiors - their previous work includes The Gleneagles Hotel, The Fingal at Leith and Seamill Hydro. | Supplied
4. Bershka
Bershka will take over the former Zara space, who have opened a much larger store in the former Debenhams unit. The brand was founded in 1998 to appeal to young, adventurous individuals who are tuned into the latest trends and have a passion for music, technology, and social media. | Bershka