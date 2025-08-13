7 new openings in Glasgow we can't wait for before the end of 2025

3 . Grosso

Former footballer turned Open Goal podcast presenter Si Ferry says food and football have always been his twin passions. Now he is set to open his own restaurant on Duke Street later this summer. The former Lloyds TSB bank unit is in the process of being transformed into a new Italian restaurant, Grosso that will open in August. It’s just an open space at the moment but Si shows me plans of how the tiled interiors will look, the open kitchen and pizza oven and seating for 50 diners. When we visited, a team of builders are busy creating this new neighbourhood spot to plans by Glasgow design house Lucid Interiors - their previous work includes The Gleneagles Hotel, The Fingal at Leith and Seamill Hydro. | Supplied