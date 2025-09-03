Glasgow Airport: 7 new winter flight routes from Glasgow Airport for winter 2025

Cold winter nights are fast approaching as we look towards Christmas time and you might already be thinking about a break somewhere.
Not everyone will want to head to a beach but there are some fantastic sunny places which you can jet off to from Glasgow as well as there being great European cities famed for their Christmas markets.
Here are some of the best new locations which you can now fly to direct from Glasgow Airport this winter 2025.
1. Malaga, Spain
Jet2 have responded to continued demand for flights and holidays for Winter 2025/26, by announcing a significant expansion across their Winter Sun programme from Glasgow Airport. This includes additional flying to Malaga in November 2025 as well as weekend flights added over Christmas and New Year. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Budapest, Hungary
In response to continued strong demand for their enormously popular Christmas Markets programme, Jet2 have added additional flights to Budapest from 21st November to 22nd December 2025 and extended the season to the capital of Hungary. Extra Monday and Friday services will operate during this time from Glasgow Airport, giving holidaymakers access to the popular Christmas Market destination both earlier and later in the season. | Shutterstock
3. Krakow, Poland
Two weekly flights will be flying to the southern Polish city during Winter 2025/26 operated by Jet2 from Glasgow Airport. | tomeyk - stock.adobe.com
4. Rome, Italy
Jet2 announced that Glaswegians would be able to fly directly to the Italian capital as part of their Winter City Breaks programme in 2025. | AFP via Getty Images