7 reasons why Finnieston is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK in 2025

Finnieston has been named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK in 2025 by international travel and hospitality magazine Time Out.

The Glasgow neighbourhood was named alongside the likes of Camberwell in London, Digbeth in Birmingham and Canton in Cardiff in the list released earlier this week.

Speaking about Finnieston, Time Out said: “In 2025 you’ll still find plenty of the warehouses and exposed brick interiors of Finnieston’s industrial past, only now they’re features of trendy music venues like SWG3 or Michelin rated restaurant Ox and Finch. New spots are always popping up down this end of Sauchiehall and Argyle streets: renowned chef Modo Diagne just opened Trust, a restaurant where you pay £30 for five mystery courses.

“Then there’s the continued brilliance of classic Finnieston spots like the Hidden Lane, which remains an ever-evolving community where local artists can create, collaborate, and sell their work.”

We know Finnieston very well, so here are seven reasons why we agree that it is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK right now.

1 . The Ben Nevis The Ben Nevis is a traditional Glasgow pub found right in the heart of Finnieston. Head here for great pints and a wonderful selection of whisky. Also make sure to have a pint at The Grove which is another great old boozer. | Visit Glasgow

2 . The Gannet The Gannet has established the food and drink reputation of Finneston. it will close at the end of the year with something new and exciting set to take its place. | Robert Perry Photo: Robert Perry

3 . The Hidden Lane The Hidden Lane is a part of the city that’s often forgotten about, probably due to its discreet location. It combines a group of creative enterprises and hospitality businesses including a cafe and a brewery within a close-knit, brightly coloured community. | Glasgow Life

4 . Kelvingrove Cafe No matter what time it may be, get yourself into Kelvingrove Cafe who are pretty much good at everything. Order up a pint or a cocktail and try their signature KC burger. | Kelvingrove Cafe