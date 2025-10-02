7 reasons why Finnieston is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK in 2025

Finnieston has been named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK in 2025 by international travel and hospitality magazine Time Out.
The Glasgow neighbourhood was named alongside the likes of Camberwell in London, Digbeth in Birmingham and Canton in Cardiff in the list released earlier this week.
Speaking about Finnieston, Time Out said: “In 2025 you’ll still find plenty of the warehouses and exposed brick interiors of Finnieston’s industrial past, only now they’re features of trendy music venues like SWG3 or Michelin rated restaurant Ox and Finch. New spots are always popping up down this end of Sauchiehall and Argyle streets: renowned chef Modo Diagne just opened Trust, a restaurant where you pay £30 for five mystery courses.
“Then there’s the continued brilliance of classic Finnieston spots like the Hidden Lane, which remains an ever-evolving community where local artists can create, collaborate, and sell their work.”
We know Finnieston very well, so here are seven reasons why we agree that it is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK right now.