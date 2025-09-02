Glasgow Autumn Walks: 8 best Autumn walks you need to go on in Glasgow in 2025

It’s officially autumn as we’re entered September and nothing quite beats a brisk walk around some of Glasgow’s great parks as the dear green place begins to dramatically change into autumn colours.
You can put your shorts away for another year and dig out those woolly jumpers and big coats as it’s likely to be a cold one.
Here are eight of the best walks for Autumn in Glasgow.
1. Glasgow Necropolis
If you are looking for the perfect city walk with a view, head for Glasgow Necropolis which is a great way to spend an autumn day. | Glasgow Life
2. Pollok Country Park
After having a look round the award winning Burrell Collection, explore Pollok Park for the perfect autumn walk. Make sure to check in on the Highland cows while you are there. Photo: Contributed
3. Botanic Gardens
The beauty of Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens can truly be appreciated during the autumn months as the strong browns, oranges and yellow colours begin to appear. | Glasgow Botanic Gardens
4. Queen's Park
With plenty of great local cafe’s near to the park on Victoria Road and in Strathbungo, grab your coffee and head for a wander about this Southside gem. With no shortage of trees in the park, watch out for amber foliage on the paths. | Glasgow Life