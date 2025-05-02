8 best day trips from Glasgow for the Bank Holiday weekend, recommended Glaswegians

While Glasgow will be full of life and the best version of itself this Bank Holiday weekend, there’s also plenty to be found on a day trip outside of the city to explore some of Scotland’s countryside, history and independent local businesses. There’s the well trodden path to the Ayrshire coast or to the banks of Loch Lomond and many families will be making their way to destinations along the Clyde. A relatively short train or car journey can take to you some of Scotland’s most popular attractions. Here’s the top suggestions from our readers of where you could visit this weekend and what you will find there.
1. Isle of Bute
A visit to the Isle of Bute offers a blend of natural beauty and Victorian charm and Scottish nostalgia for holidays from the past. Just a two hour train and ferry ride from Glasgow, Bute feels like a true escape. The main town, Rothesay, boasts a lovely promenade alongside independent cafes and craft businesses, while the island’s interior features rolling hills and tranquil lochs. A highlight is Mount Stuart, a stunning neo-Gothic mansion with lavish interiors and picturesque gardens. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy cycling, walking, or relaxing on quiet beaches like Ettrick Bay. | Supplied
2. Culzean Castle
Perched dramatically on cliffs above the Firth of Clyde, this 18th-century masterpiece was designed by Robert Adam for the Kennedy family. The castle’s grand interiors, filled with period furnishings and portraits, contrast with the vast surrounding estate. Wander through formal gardens, explore woodlands, or stroll along scenic clifftop paths. Kids will love the adventure playground and deer park. Culzean’s coastal views make it a perfect day trip from Glasgow, just over an hour drive away. | Culzean Castle
3. The Kelpies
Located in The Helix park near Falkirk, 45 minutes drive from Glasgow, these two colossal 30-metre-tall steel horse-head sculptures represent the mythical water spirits of Scottish folklore. Designed by artist Andy Scott, The Kelpies celebrate the area's industrial heritage and the working horses that once kept the boats on Scotland’s canals moving. You can admire them from the surrounding park or from a vantage point at the nearby cafe and visitor centre. Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Oban
Visiting Oban offers a refreshing seaside escape with Scotland's best seafood and scenic views. The harbour town is about 2.5 hours from Glasgow and makes for a rewarding day trip. Stroll the waterfront, sample fresh oysters, crab or lobster at the Oban Seafood Hut or tour Oban Distillery for a taste of local whisky. Climb to McCaig’s Tower for panoramic views over the bay and nearby isles. Oban is the gateway to the Hebrides, with ferries departing to Mull and Iona if you have time to extend your journey further. | Visit Oban
