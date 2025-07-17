8 best day trips from Glasgow for the weekend

Whether you're drawn to the serene shores of Loch Lomond, the historic charm of Stirling, or the rugged beauty of the Ayrshire coast, there’s a destination not far from the city to suit you, your friends and family.
From train rides through rolling countryside to scenic road trips leading to castles, beaches, and hiking trails, there’s a lot to see on a day away from Glasgow.
For the weekend, we’ve put together a list of the best daytrips from Glasgow, recommended by our readers and writers.
Here are eight of the best daytrips near Glasgow for the weekend.
1. Millport
A visit to Millport on the Isle of Cumbrae has been a summer staple for Glasgow families for generations. From Largs, a short ferry ride takes you to the island with the opportunity for cycling, hiking or a day on the beach at Millport. Have a wander and visit some of the traditional local shops and cafes. | Visit Scotland
2. Helensburgh
Helensburgh on the Firth of Clyde is a 45-minute train ride from Glasgow, making it an ideal day trip destination. The town boasts elegant tree-lined streets and a riverfront promenade. One of its standout attractions is The Hill House, designed by Glasgow architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh. This architectural gem is currently housed within a protective steel mesh structure as part of a conservation project. Helensburgh is also known for its spring cherry blossoms, particularly along West Argyle Street. Visit Sugar Boat and Riva for the best of local food and drink. | Supplied
3. Loch Lomond
A day trip to Loch Lomond from Glasgow offers an ideal escape into Scotland’s natural beauty. Just an hour’s drive away, you’ll find yourself surrounded by stunning landscapes, from tranquil waters to rolling hills. Start your journey by exploring the charming village of Balloch, located at the southern tip of the loch. Hiking trails like Conic Hill offering panoramic views. Afterwards, enjoy fish and chips at The Oak Tree Inn in nearby Balmaha. | John Devlin/NationalWorld
4. Oban
Visiting Oban offers a refreshing seaside escape with Scotland's best seafood and scenic views. The harbour town is about 2.5 hours from Glasgow and makes for a rewarding day trip. Stroll the waterfront, sample fresh oysters, crab or lobster at the Oban Seafood Hut or tour Oban Distillery for a taste of local whisky. Climb to McCaig’s Tower for panoramic views over the bay and nearby isles. Oban is the gateway to the Hebrides, with ferries departing to Mull and Iona if you have time to extend your journey further. | Visit Oban
