8 best day trips from Glasgow for the weekend

2 . Helensburgh

Helensburgh on the Firth of Clyde is a 45-minute train ride from Glasgow, making it an ideal day trip destination. The town boasts elegant tree-lined streets and a riverfront promenade. One of its standout attractions is The Hill House, designed by Glasgow architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh. This architectural gem is currently housed within a protective steel mesh structure as part of a conservation project. Helensburgh is also known for its spring cherry blossoms, particularly along West Argyle Street. Visit Sugar Boat and Riva for the best of local food and drink. | Supplied