Published 11th Mar 2025, 04:50 BST

A band’s debut album can make or break them, so to hit the ground running like these Glasgow bands is so important.

We’ve taken a look at the debut albums of Glasgow bands across the years and picked out eight that we thought got it right the first time. From award-winners to cult bands that slowly burned into the mainstream.

1. Bert Jansch - Bert Jansch (1965)

Bert Jansch would go on to influence everyone from Jimmy Page to Paul Simon and a whole load in-between. His debut, self-titled, album was released 60 years ago. It's one of those all-time great albums, not just one of the all-time great debut albums. | Bert Jansch

2. The Blue Nile - A Walk Across The Rooftops (1984)

Glasgow has many, many cult bands. Few might be as cult as The Blue Nile. Their first album set the tone for their unique brand of sophisti-pop. | Contributed

3. Deacon Blue: Raintown

Featuring Oscar Marzaroli's iconic picture of Glasgow on its cover, Deacon Blue's debut 'Raintown' spent over 18 months in the UK album charts on its release in 1987. Mainly written by lead singer Ricky Ross, it includes the band's most-loved song, 'Dignity'. | Contributed

4. Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand (2004)

Franz Ferdinand drew on the best of Glasgow's music history when they emerged in 2004. All the best parts of 1980s post-punk and pop were present on their self-titled debut album. | Contributed

