8 best things to do with the kids in Glasgow on a sunny day during the summer holidays

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 15:42 BST

These are some of the best activities to do around Glasgow during the summer holidays.

School’s officially out for somewhere, and you may already be thinking about how to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays.

Although sunny days are few and far between in Glasgow, we want you to be able to make the most of it so have put together a list of the best things to do with the kids whenever the sun is shining during the summer holidays.

Some of these activities are completely free and others you will have to pay for but they are sure to keep everyone happy and occupied whenever the sun is shining.

The Hidden Gardens at Tramway is an award-winning green space with there always being community events on.

1. Explore the Hidden Gardens at Tramway

The Hidden Gardens at Tramway is an award-winning green space with there always being community events on. | Glasgow Life

Sometimes the sunshine makes us want to try something a bit different. Whether you are experienced or not you’ll be sure to have a fun time and laugh paddle boarding on Maryhill Canal.

2. Go paddle boarding on Maryhill Canal

Sometimes the sunshine makes us want to try something a bit different. Whether you are experienced or not you’ll be sure to have a fun time and laugh paddle boarding on Maryhill Canal. | Glasgow Paddleboarders Co

The main play park at Glasgow Green is a great spot to head to with the kids on a sunny day with there being plenty to keep them entertained.

3. Run around at Glasgow Green Play Village

The main play park at Glasgow Green is a great spot to head to with the kids on a sunny day with there being plenty to keep them entertained. | Google Maps

If you fancy having a picnic on a sunny day in Glasgow, head up to the top of Queen's Park where you will be met with stunning views across the city.

4. Enjoy a picnic at Queen's Park

If you fancy having a picnic on a sunny day in Glasgow, head up to the top of Queen's Park where you will be met with stunning views across the city. | GCC

