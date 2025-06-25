School’s officially out for somewhere, and you may already be thinking about how to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays.

Although sunny days are few and far between in Glasgow, we want you to be able to make the most of it so have put together a list of the best things to do with the kids whenever the sun is shining during the summer holidays.

Some of these activities are completely free and others you will have to pay for but they are sure to keep everyone happy and occupied whenever the sun is shining.

1 . Explore the Hidden Gardens at Tramway The Hidden Gardens at Tramway is an award-winning green space with there always being community events on. | Glasgow Life

2 . Go paddle boarding on Maryhill Canal Sometimes the sunshine makes us want to try something a bit different. Whether you are experienced or not you’ll be sure to have a fun time and laugh paddle boarding on Maryhill Canal. | Glasgow Paddleboarders Co

3 . Run around at Glasgow Green Play Village The main play park at Glasgow Green is a great spot to head to with the kids on a sunny day with there being plenty to keep them entertained. | Google Maps

4 . Enjoy a picnic at Queen's Park If you fancy having a picnic on a sunny day in Glasgow, head up to the top of Queen's Park where you will be met with stunning views across the city. | GCC