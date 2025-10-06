8 best things to do with the kids in Glasgow on a sunny day during the October week

The October Week is nearly upon us in Glasgow and we wanted to put together a list of some of the best activities to get up to with kids during the holidays.

It is set to be sunny during the week in Glasgow which is why we decided to put together a guide for you and all the family.

Here are eight of the best activities to get up to during the October week in Glasgow.

1 . Explore the Hidden Gardens at Tramway The Hidden Gardens at Tramway is an award-winning green space with there always being community events on. | Glasgow Life

2 . Go paddle boarding on Maryhill Canal Sometimes the sunshine makes us want to try something a bit different. Whether you are experienced or not you’ll be sure to have a fun time and laugh paddle boarding on Maryhill Canal. | Glasgow Paddleboarders Co

3 . Run around at Glasgow Green Play Village The main play park at Glasgow Green is a great spot to head to with the kids on a sunny day with there being plenty to keep them entertained. | Google Maps

4 . Enjoy a picnic at Queen's Park If you fancy having a picnic on a sunny day in Glasgow, head up to the top of Queen's Park where you will be met with stunning views across the city. | GCC