2 . Patrick Doyle

Legendary composer Patrick Doyle was a pupil at Our Lady's High School in Motherwell before he went on to study at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music. He is best known for his film scores that include Henry V, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Thor, Brave, Cinderella, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. Photo: Ian West/PA