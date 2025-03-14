Our Lady's High School in Motherwell was established in 1888, making it one of the oldest Roman Catholic secondary schools in Scotland.
The current building which the school occupies on Dalzell Drive was built in 1974 with the North Lanarkshire secondary educating many notable names.
Here are eight famous faces who attended Our Lady’s High School in Motherwell.
1. Sir Matt Busby
Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Matt Busby was a former pupil of Our Lady's High School in Motherwell. Photo: Getty Images
2. Patrick Doyle
Legendary composer Patrick Doyle was a pupil at Our Lady's High School in Motherwell before he went on to study at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music. He is best known for his film scores that include Henry V, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Thor, Brave, Cinderella, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. Photo: Ian West/PA
3. Billy McNeill
European cup winning Celtic captain Billy McNeill was once a pupil at Our Lady's High School in Motherwell. A state of the art pitch at the school was named after McNeill in 2022. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Professor Sir Tom Devine
Professor Sir Tom Devine is one of Scotland's leading historians. He attended Our Lady's High school in Motherwell but recounted that he gave up the subject in second year because the way that history was taught at the time was "endlessly boring", choosing geography instead. Photo: Greg Macvean