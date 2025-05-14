Coming to a new city for the first time can be quite daunting. You don’t want to miss anything but at the same time don’t want to go somewhere where you won’t get the full experience, but will instead be served a badly poured drink or meal.

We have picked out some of our favourite spots in the city centre which we think best encapsulate the city that are not to be missed.

Here are eight Glasgow places I would recommend to tourists if they want to get to know the city centre.

1 . Mackintosh at the Willow Mackintosh at the Willow is found within the original A-listed Willow Tea Rooms Building on Sauchiehall Street which was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and is his last surviving tea rooms, originally opened in 1903. 215 217 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow G2 3EX. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

2 . Sub Club If you want to have a night out to remember in Glasgow, head on down to Sub Club. It's a Glasgow institution. 22 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4QD. | Sub Club

3 . King Tut's Wah Wah Hut King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut is arguably one of Glasgow’s best known music venues having launched the careers of many huge bands and musicians including Oasis. The venue on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre has been at the forefront of the Scottish music scene for more than three decades and continues to be a strong part of the city’s musical heritage. 272A St Vincent Street, Glasgow G2 5RL | Ross Aitken

4 . City Chambers Public tours are conducted twice per day at 10.30am and 2.30pm Monday - Friday. Tickets for the tour can be obtained from the City Chambers reception desk 30 minutes prior to each tour commencing. George Square; G2 1DU | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography