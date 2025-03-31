8 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during April 2025

Free things to do in Glasgow can be hard to come by - that's why today we've put together this list of the 8 best things to do for free in Glasgow this month (April 2025) whether you're by yourself, with friends, or with family.

The great thing about Glasgow is that there's so much going on all the time - the bad thing is, that if you love going out as much as we do, you'll be hard-pressed to find the cash for these events. That being said, another great thing about Glasgow is that we're a community driven city, there's always somewhere to go, even if you're skint.

You will have the option to spend money if you wish at some of these events while others are absolutely free.

Here are eight of the best things to do for free this April in Glasgow.

1 . Explore the Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson 150 exhibition at The Mitchell Library This exhibition, commemorating the 150th anniversary of his death, is organised by The Alexander Thomson Society in conjunction with Glasgow Libraries and the staff of the Mitchell Library. | Paul Gallagher

2 . Celebrate the last weekend of Sci Fi Galactic Adventures Step into a galaxy far, far away with Sci Fi Galactic Adventures, an exciting exhibition at Riverside Museum bringing the magic of the world’s favourite space saga to life. See props and sets including life-size costumed figures, space speeders, galactic soldiers, fighter models and a well-known android, all inspired by those famous cosmic battles and galactic encounters. | Glasgow Life

3 . Sculpture and Sketch at The Burrell Collection Calling all sketchers! Join them monthly for an informal sketching session in the gallery focused on the amazing sculpture collection. It’s free, materials are provided and there is no need to book – just pop along. This event runs until Saturday 12 April 2025. | Glasgow Life

4 . Spring and May Holiday activities at GoMA Inspired by their new show 'Undoing it' by artist Ciara Phillips, they'll be experimenting with different printing techniques. Head on down on Wednesday 9, Thursday 10, Wednesday 16, Thursday 17 April, 1:30-4pm Thursday 22, Friday 24 May, 1:30-4pm. | Glasgow Life