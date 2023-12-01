8 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during December

These are some of the best things to for free in Glasgow in December

December can be a bit of a hectic month, but everyone enjoys getting out and about to soak up the festive spirit which you can do at a number of events in Glasgow for free!

There is the option of spending some cash at some of these events while others remain free, meaning you won’t need to spend a penny if you just want to escape the house or Christmas shopping for a wee while.

From markets to live music performances, these are eight of the best things to do for free during December in Glasgow.

1 . Light Up The Gorbals Join New Gorbals Housing Association as they celebrate the start of the festive season when they switch on the Christmas tree lights on Friday December, 1.

2 . Shawlands Christmas Tree Lights Switch On Shawlands square will once again be lit up this festive season as My Shawlands put on a wonderful event outside Langside Halls on Friday December, 1 which includes an evening market, choirs and a visit from Santa.

3 . Lambhill Stables Christmas Fayre Head along to Lambhill Stables Christmas Fayre on Saturday December, 2 for loads of arts and crafts, facepainting, glitter tattoos, balloon modelling, Santa's Grotto, Santa's reindeer, live music, free meal for every child and more.