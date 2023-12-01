8 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during December

December can be a bit of a hectic month, but everyone enjoys getting out and about to soak up the festive spirit which you can do at a number of events in Glasgow for free!
There is the option of spending some cash at some of these events while others remain free, meaning you won’t need to spend a penny if you just want to escape the house or Christmas shopping for a wee while.
From markets to live music performances, these are eight of the best things to do for free during December in Glasgow.
1. Light Up The Gorbals
Join New Gorbals Housing Association as they celebrate the start of the festive season when they switch on the Christmas tree lights on Friday December, 1.
2. Shawlands Christmas Tree Lights Switch On
Shawlands square will once again be lit up this festive season as My Shawlands put on a wonderful event outside Langside Halls on Friday December, 1 which includes an evening market, choirs and a visit from Santa.
3. Lambhill Stables Christmas Fayre
Head along to Lambhill Stables Christmas Fayre on Saturday December, 2 for loads of arts and crafts, facepainting, glitter tattoos, balloon modelling, Santa's Grotto, Santa's reindeer, live music, free meal for every child and more.
4. Riverside Museum Christmas Market
At the Christmas markets in the Riverside you can experience a fairytale Victorian Glasgow Christmas market - with over 40 stalls inside the museum selling handmade and crafted gifts including candles and melts, silver jewellery, decorations, art prints, clothing & accessories, gifts for babies, and even gifts for your pets too. The market will be held at the museum on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December with entry being completely free.