8 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during February 2025

We've just about made it out of January, and what a month it has been - while many of us may have just about financially recovered from the Christmas period - it's still the season to pinch pennies in our humble opinion, so today we wanted to look at the best things you can for free in Glasgow this February.
You will have the option to spend money if you wish at some of these events while others are absolutely free.
Here are some of the best things to do for free this February.
1. Catch a film at Glasgow Film Festival
The widely popular morning screenings are once again absolutely free at Glasgow Film Festival which gives audiences a chance to watch undisputed classics. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
2. Catch the end of the Partick Film Festival
The annual Partick Film Festival returns for 2025 between 27 January and 1 February, with FREE screenings and events in unique venues across Partick. | Partick Film Festival
3. Make And Create, Handle And Discuss Objects
Kelvingrove's Discover - Make And Create, Handle And Discuss Objects weekly sessions offer free hands-on fun designed for families with children! This will take place at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Saturday 1, 8 and 15 February. | Supplied
4. Admire Start Where You Are by Sue Steele
In this new exhibition of work at Six Foot Gallery, Start Where You Are, Sue Steele presents a series of portraits of her colleagues and self portraits in her dynamic and avant-garde style. | Supplied
