8 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during March 2025

Free things to do in Glasgow can be hard to come by - that's why today we've put together this list of the 8 best things to do for free in Glasgow this month (March 2025) whether you're by yourself, with friends, or with family.

The great thing about Glasgow is that there's so much going on all the time - the bad thing is, that if you love going out as much as we do, you'll be hard-pressed to find the cash for these events. That being said, another great thing about Glasgow is that we're a community driven city, there's always somewhere to go, even if you're skint.

You will have the option to spend money if you wish at some of these events while others are absolutely free.

Here are some of the best things to do for free this March in Glasgow.

1 . Enjoy yourself at Govan Music Festival There will be plenty of great music on offer at the Govan Music Festival with some shows being absolutely free! The festival will run between Wednesday 26 and Saturday 29 March at various locations. | Supplied

2 . Have a laugh at Glasgow International Comedy Festival Look out for some free shows at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival which returns to the city between the 12th and 30th March 2025. | Elaine Livingston

3 . Catch a film at the Glasgow Film Festival The widely popular morning screenings are once again absolutely free at Glasgow Film Festival which gives audiences a chance to watch undisputed classics. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

4 . Watch Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland's Girl Bands On International Women’s Day (Saturday 8 March 2025), join The National Library of Scotland at Kelvin Hall to celebrate the genre defining female artists of the music industry with this inspiring documentary. | Glasgow Life