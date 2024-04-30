Glasgow for Free: 8 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during May

As we begin to head into the brighter months, there are plenty of events happening in Glasgow during May meaning you can get out and about.
We can’t promise the weather, but one thing that we can guarantee is that all these events and festivals are absolutely free meaning you won’t need to spend a penny.
From film screenings to specialist courses, here are eight of the best things to do for free in Glasgow in May.
1. Taylor Swift masterclass
Glasgow Clyde College has launched a Taylor Swift masterclass aimed to teach parents and plus ones everything they need to know ahead of her Edinburgh concert. The masterclass will get plus ones of super fans ready for the show, taking them through her setlist, key lyrics and other need-to-know facts with the event taking place on May 7.
2. Zine Festival
Glasgow Zine Festival celebrates DIY culture and creativity and will take place at the beginning of May at Centre For Contemporary Arts.
3. BEATS film screening with Q&A
The National Library of Scotland at Kelvin Hall's Moving Image and Sound Archive will be screening the award-winning film BEATS absolutely free. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Kieran Hurley who wrote the original play.
4. Walking and Wheeling Festival
The Glasgow Walking and Wheeling Festival which promotes active travel will return to Glasgow Green on May 11. Photo: John Devlin
