Glasgow for Free: 8 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during May

These are some of the best things to for free in Glasgow in May

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:40 BST

As we begin to head into the brighter months, there are plenty of events happening in Glasgow during May meaning you can get out and about.

We can’t promise the weather, but one thing that we can guarantee is that all these events and festivals are absolutely free meaning you won’t need to spend a penny.

From film screenings to specialist courses, here are eight of the best things to do for free in Glasgow in May.

1. Taylor Swift masterclass

Glasgow Zine Festival celebrates DIY culture and creativity and will take place at the beginning of May at Centre For Contemporary Arts.

2. Zine Festival

The National Library of Scotland at Kelvin Hall's Moving Image and Sound Archive will be screening the award-winning film BEATS absolutely free. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Kieran Hurley who wrote the original play.

3. BEATS film screening with Q&A

The Glasgow Walking and Wheeling Festival which promotes active travel will return to Glasgow Green on May 11.

4. Walking and Wheeling Festival

The Glasgow Walking and Wheeling Festival which promotes active travel will return to Glasgow Green on May 11.

