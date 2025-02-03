Glasgow has left its mark on several legendary musicians over the years with some of the biggest acts in the business raving about the city.
It’s not just those who hail from the city who speak about Glasgow fondly as plenty of top acts and superstars have had nothing but nice things to say about Glasgow.
Here are some of the most famous musicians of all-time speaking about their memories and love of Glasgow.
1. David Bowie
Speaking ahead of his gig at Glasgow Apollo in 1978, David Bowie said: “I started off here about ten years ago or something like that and it has always been a favourite of mine. It’s an exceptionally exciting audience to work to. They just seem very intoxicated with the idea of a theatrical show.” | BBC
2. Dolly Parton
“’I remember everything about that. I remember the fans and I remember that wonderful city. We all loved getting out and sightseeing. You take it all for granted, but it was amazing.” | Getty Images
3. Paul McCartney
Speaking about The Beatles first appearance in Glasgow back in June 1963, Paul McCartney said: "The thing with Glasgow was that we were told to watch out. That was the word. People were scared to play Glasgow, so we thought, ‘Nah, it’ll be all right.’ “But we were still a little bit apprehensive and watching out." | George Harrison
4. Frank Sinatra
“The wonderful people of Glasgow will always have a special place in my heart. I was shown so much love and warmth at the Ibrox Stadium concert that I am still overwhelmed by the reception I received. It is a memory I will always cherish.” Photo: Submitted