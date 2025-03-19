Glasgow Spring Daytrips: 8 places near Glasgow to head for a daytrip this spring

With the sun starting to break through the grey skies, it’s a great time to look at getting out of the city and into Scotland’s coast and countryside.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best places to visit within an hour of Glasgow by car or train. From lochside retreats to Highland getaways.

Here are eight of the best Spring day trips near Glasgow.

1 . Stirling Stirling has a huge amount of history packed into a small area. You can visit the Wallace Monument or head up to Stirling Castle. It's also surrounded by stunning scenery and countryside. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Linlithgow Linlithgow is dominated by the stunning palace at its centre, but there are plenty of brilliant walks around the loch. There's also a great number of independent shops dotted around the town. Photo: NatureScot

3 . Millport A brilliantly quirky seaside town just off the coast of Largs on Cumbrae. It has all the trappings of the perfect seaside town, with some great attractions to boot - including Britain’s smallest cathedral, the Cathedral of the Isles. | Visit Scotland

4 . New Lanark New Lanark is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an extremely popular destination for families looking to explore the local history of the area. | CC /Graham Laird Photo: CC/Graham Laird