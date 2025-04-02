Glasgow has a wealth of well-known tourist attractions in the city - inluding Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art. However, it also has it’s fair share of strange and unusual attractions for people to visit.
And the West End of Glasgow has plenty. From iconic restaurants to tributes to Glasgow legends, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the city’s quirkier side in the West End.
Take a look below at our guide and let us know your favourite quirky attraction.
1. Go for a pint in The Doublet...
This iconic West End pub is one of the area's more uniquely decorated bar, owing more to the 17th century than the 21st. But it's an incredible place to stop in for a drink. | Google
2. Visit the Lobey Dosser statue...
Bud Neill was cartoonist for a number of Glasgow-based newspapers, best known for his Lobey Dosser character. He died in 1970, and in 1992 this statue was erected in his memory bringing one of his greatest creations to life. | National World
3. Visit the bees at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum...
Kelvingrove has plenty to see and do, but one of the most interesting is the colony of bees that are on display in the museum. Well worth a visit, we're always buzzing when we go. | © Glasgow Life. All rights reserved.
4. Check out Jimmy Egypt's...
Jimmy Egypt & Sons is a West End musical institution. Next year will mark 60 years since it opened and it's frontage is instantly recognisable. But what they have in quirkiness, they have double in knowledge. | National World
