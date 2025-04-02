9 famous paintings you have to see at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

2 . Windows in the West by Avril Paton (1993)

View of a four-storey sandstone tenement building in Glasgow’s West End, as seen from the artist’s window in the building across the street. The artists says: “On January 11th 1993 at about 5.30pm, there came a sudden heavy blizzard. In ten minutes it was over and the view from the attic window at Athole Gardens overlooking Saltoun Street was transformed. The lilac-pink sky, the lighted windows, the clarity of whiteness where there had been darkness – it was magical. The building is uncommon in that many of the occupants work at home, often beyond office hours. That factor, combined with the goodly amount of children, young persons and sociable adults living there, gives the place a distinctive appearance, particularly on a winter’s evening before curtains are drawn and children sent to bed." | Glasgow Life