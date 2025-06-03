Actors of Glasgow: 9 Glasgow actors in their most recognisable roles on screen

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:02 BST

These are some of Glasgow’s best known actors in their most recognisable roles on screen.

Glasgow has produced many fine actors who have went on to have incredible careers and become household names.

We often tend to associate actors with their best known roles so wanted to take a specific look at Glasgow actors.

Here are nine Glasgow actors in their most recognisable roles on screen.

Maryhill-born Robert Carlyle's best known role on screen is his portrayal of Francis "Franco" Begbie who is the main antagonist in Trainspotting.

1. Robert Carlyle - Francis "Franco" Begbie

Maryhill-born Robert Carlyle's best known role on screen is his portrayal of Francis "Franco" Begbie who is the main antagonist in Trainspotting. Photo: Submitted

Easterhouse-born actor Gary Lewis is best known for his role as Jackie Eliot in the 2000 film Billy Elliot. He received a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his character.

2. Gary Lewis - Jackie Elliot

Easterhouse-born actor Gary Lewis is best known for his role as Jackie Eliot in the 2000 film Billy Elliot. He received a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his character. | IMDB

Born in the West End of Glasgow, Deborah Kerr spent the first three years of her life growing up in Helensburgh, where her parents lived with Deborah's grandparents in a house on West King Street. She is best known for playing the character of Karen Holmes in From Here to Eternity,

3. Deborah Kerr - Karen Holmes

Born in the West End of Glasgow, Deborah Kerr spent the first three years of her life growing up in Helensburgh, where her parents lived with Deborah's grandparents in a house on West King Street. She is best known for playing the character of Karen Holmes in From Here to Eternity, | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch

Cranhill-born Billy Boyd played the character of Peregrin "Pippin" Took in Peter Jackson's trilogy The Lord of the Rings.

4. Billy Boyd - Peregrin "Pippin" Took

Cranhill-born Billy Boyd played the character of Peregrin "Pippin" Took in Peter Jackson's trilogy The Lord of the Rings. | IMDB

