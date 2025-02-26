Glasgow Gigs: 9 of the greatest DJs and acts to play The Arches

For 24 years, the Arches was a cultural hotspot in Glasgow and it remains one of the most culturally significant venues in Europe even now, a decade after its closure.
Acquired by Andy Arnold in 1991, after the derelict area below Glasgow Central was converted to house the exhibition Glasgow's Glasgow during the city's year as European City of Culture, it was initially intended to be turned into a theatre. However, with production costs high, it was quickly used as a club night venue to support the theatre.
The venue and its club nights, including Slam at the Arches and Pressure, would go onto become legendary amongst dance music aficionados. In 2007, it was named 12th best club in the world by DJs in a DJ Magazine poll.
However, in 2015, the Arches nightclub license was removed plunging the venue into crisis. Despite a petition garnering 40,000 signatures and support from members of the Scottish cultural scene, including Irvine Welsh, Liz Lochhead and members of Franz Ferdinand, Belle and Sebastian and Mogwai, the venue closed its doors later that year.
In 2018, the venue re-opened as a food market and event space, named Platform.
Here are nine acts to have performed at the Arches.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.