Glasgow Gigs: 9 of the greatest DJs and acts to play The Arches

For 24 years, the Arches was a cultural hotspot in Glasgow and it remains one of the most culturally significant venues in Europe even now, a decade after its closure.

Acquired by Andy Arnold in 1991, after the derelict area below Glasgow Central was converted to house the exhibition Glasgow's Glasgow during the city's year as European City of Culture, it was initially intended to be turned into a theatre. However, with production costs high, it was quickly used as a club night venue to support the theatre.

The venue and its club nights, including Slam at the Arches and Pressure, would go onto become legendary amongst dance music aficionados. In 2007, it was named 12th best club in the world by DJs in a DJ Magazine poll.

However, in 2015, the Arches nightclub license was removed plunging the venue into crisis. Despite a petition garnering 40,000 signatures and support from members of the Scottish cultural scene, including Irvine Welsh, Liz Lochhead and members of Franz Ferdinand, Belle and Sebastian and Mogwai, the venue closed its doors later that year.

In 2018, the venue re-opened as a food market and event space, named Platform.

Here are nine acts to have performed at the Arches.

1 . Carl Cox An Arches regular, Acid House pioneer Carl Cox played the venue numerous times over the years. | Getty Images

2 . Massive Attack Bristol Trip Hop collective Massive Attack played the Arches on at least two occasions - including in 2011, alongside Tricky. Photo: Submitted

3 . Daft Punk Daft Punk have an interesting relationship with Glasgow. They met Glasgow label boss Stuart Macmillan at a rave at Paris’ EuroDisney, and performed live at the Arches in 1997 on their Daftendirektour. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

4 . Paul Oakenfold DJ Paul Oakenfold played a brilliant set at the Arches in 2005. Photo: Lee Bullivant